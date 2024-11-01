'Can't wait to be back': Ali Zafar electrifies thousands of music lovers at Riyadh concert

Singer Ali Zafar pictured during his concert at the Suwaidi Park in Riyadh on October 31, 2024. — Instagram/@ali_zafar

Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar enthralled a throng of supercharged music enthusiasts on Thursday night at a concert held under the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's (KSA) "Global Harmony" initiative at Riyadh's Al-Suwaidi Park.

The kingdom recently launched the initiative to celebrate the diverse nationalities and cultures of its residents, highlighting their lives, contributions, and cultural integration.

Pakistanis make up the kingdom's second-largest expatriate community, with over 2.5 million reportedly living and working in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom remains Pakistan’s top source of remittances.

Taking to his Instagram account, Zafar penned down a note with pictures from the second night of "Pakistan Week" — inaugurated by Pakistan's ambassador to KSA, Ahmad Farooq on Wednesday — by the expressing gratitude for performing live at the packed concert.

"Last night performing for over 130,000 people at the Global Harmony festival was phenomenal. Every moment of the biggest desi crowd in Riyadh yet was electrifying!" the singer wrote.

Zafar went on to thank Saudi Arabia's media ministry "for having us as guests and their hospitality, as well as across cultures, Embassy of Pakistan, Arwa, Farah, Naif, my entire band and technical crew and everyone who has been a part of this".

The "Jhoom" singer had such a great time performing in Riyadh that he "can't wait to be back".

Performing some of his iconic hits, Zafar opened with “Masti,” seamlessly setting the mood for an unforgettable evening.

But it was his rendition of “Bachna Ae Haseeno ” that stole the show. Cheers erupted, and the audience swayed to the rhythm of the song.

It must be noted that the initiative is a collaboration involving the "Quality of Life" programme, Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, and the Ministry of Media.

The cuisines, cultures, and heritage of countries such as Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others are set to be showcased in the coming days as Riyadh Season—a celebration of entertainment, culture, and sport—continues.