Three dozen Pakistanis, diaspora members to feature in NYC Marathon

Pakistani athletes pose for a photo during the "Parade of Nations" ahead of New York City Marathon. — Reporter

KARACHI: As many as 36 Pakistanis and Pakistani-origin runners will compete in the 2024 New York City Marathon joining nearly 50,000 runners from around the world on Sunday (tomorrow).

One of the six prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors, the NYC Marathon is known for its tough, hilly course, which winds through all five boroughs of New York City and is a "bucket-list" event for marathon runners.

For Pakistani runners, this event marks both an athletic challenge and an opportunity to represent their nation on a global stage.

Ahead of tomorrow's event, the participating runners showcased their pride during the Parade of Nations — a pre-race tradition where athletes from each country carry their flags in the parade.

Shoaib Nizami, a prominent name in Pakistan's running community, led the contingent, carrying the Pakistani flag. The list of Pakistani and Pakistan-origin runners includes an inspiring roster of runners, from seasoned veterans to first-time participants.

Pakistani runner Shoaib Nizami pictured during a marathon. — Reporter

Representing Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora at the New York City Marathon 2024 are Dr Salman Khan, Prem Kumar, Jamal Khan, Babar Ghias, Shoaib Nizami, Muhammad Fasih ul Saleh, Atiq ul Hassan, Masud Mahdi, Shahid Nawaz, Shazia Nawaz, Khoula Ahmed, Rufi Shahzada, Shariq Samad, Yasir Suleman Memon, Yawar Siddiqui, Rehman Azhar, Ammar Mumtaz, Abbas Naqvi, Raja Arif, Dr Rizwan Khawaja, Junaid Memon, Jehanzeb Khan, Khalid Sheikh, Abdul Karim, Dr Jahanzeb Mughal, Kaukab Sarwar, Nosherwan Ali, Dr Ahmad Zubair, Maheen Sheikh, Syed Fahim, Ahmed Uzair, Anum Uzair, Danish Elahi, Faisal Shafi, Salman Chaudhry, and Qamar Zia.

Nizami, one of Pakistan's top runners, while talking to Geo News, expanded on the NYC Marathon and the unique challenge it poses.

"The New York City Marathon is one of the world’s major marathons and the toughest in elevation. So far, I have run Berlin, Chicago, and Tokyo, all of which were flat terrain. I am excited about this different experience," he said.

While acknowledging the difficulty of the track, Nizami said that he remains focused on setting a new personal record.

"It's a challenging track for me, but my only goal is to do my personal best and hopefully achieve my PR [personal record] again," he remarked.

The athlete is also a driving force behind Pakistan's running scene, working to establish official marathons and inspire many in the country.

"Developing the running scene and bringing the official marathon to Pakistan are proud moments for me. The next edition of the Karachi Marathon will also be the first-ever world athletics label race and qualifying race," he said.

Pakistani runner Kaukab Sarwar pictured during a marathon. — Reporter

Meanwhile, Kaukab Sarwar — who has also represented Pakistan in international cycling events — will be aiming for her fourth Abbott World Major star, spoke about her excitement and the importance of this milestone

"Feeling excited, it's gonna be [a] challenging course, and I am excited to explore it," she said.

For Kaukab, completing this marathon will bring her closer to the goal of earning the Abbott World Marathon Majors Six-Star Medal.

"It's part of my six-star journey for Abbott World Majors. And while crossing [the] finish line for NY, I will get my fourth star," she explained.

Reflecting on the growth of Pakistan’s running community, she stated that it is absolutely heartening to see that running in Pakistan is growing exponentially.

"It is very exciting to see more women coming to this sport […] this means we are developing a strong culture," she said.

According to reports, the NYC Marathon is always a test of endurance, strategy, and strength, beginning on Staten Island and concluding in Central Park. For many of the Pakistani runners, the opportunity to tackle this demanding course is both a personal and national achievement.

Each participant carries the aspiration to not only complete the race but also to leave a mark on one of the world’s most prestigious marathons.

For these runners, representing Pakistan among tens of thousands on Sunday is a chance to inspire many back home.