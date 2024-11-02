Showpiece World Culture Festival concludes with dazzling musical concert

Performers at the concluding ceremony of Arts Council of Pakistan's World Culture Festival on November 2, 2024 at YMCA Park in Karachi. — ACP

KARACHI: The showpiece World Culture Festival, presented in partnership with Geo and Jang media group, culminated on Saturday with hundreds of people attending the grand closing ceremony organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) at Karachi's YMCA Park.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by scriptwriter and satirist Anwar Maqsood, singers Asim Azhar, Akhtar Chanal Zahri, Armaan Rahim, Muneeb Khan, Sameer Hamza and poet Tehzeeb Hafi.

The ceremony started with ACP Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah addressing the audience, saying this festival is the result of tireless efforts by him and his team.

"My purpose is to serve Pakistan and its flag. I could have left this country, But I chose not to. Whether the richest of the rich or the poorest of the poor, everyone will receive the same respect. I want to work for the youth. I am a middle-class man. I turned a garbage dump into one of the world's leading institutions," he said.

"The Sindh government fully supported the cultural revolution that took place at the Arts Council," said the ACP Karachi president as he appreciated the successfully-concluded event.

ACP Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah (left), satirist Anwar Maqsood and Sindh's Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah at the concluding ceremony of Arts Council of Pakistan's World Culture Festival on November 2, 2024 at YMCA Park in Karachi. — ACP

After his speech, Sindh's Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah and Maqsood applauded the ACP Karachi president for his hard work in holding the event.

"I pay tribute to Anwar Maqsood, Ahmed Shah, and all my officers for the successful organisation of such a large festival. This festival has not only featured international artists but also considered local talent," said Shah.

On the final day of the World Culture Festival, a showreel showcasing the performances of the ACP Karachi was presented. During the event, Anwar Maqsood entertained the audience with his humorous talk, while the mega concert featured performances by singers Asim Azhar, Akhtar Chanal, Arman Rahim, Mustafa Baloch, Muneeb Khan, and Sameer Hamza, who got the audience dancing.

Additionally, renowned poet Tehzeeb Hafi received applause from the attendees. In this the ceremony, famous folk singer Akhtar Chanal was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Moreover, singers Asim Azhar, Azerbaijan's Dadash Mamedov, Muhammad El-Sawi (Egypt), Madan Gopal (Nepal), the Arnold & Komarov Traveling Theater (Switzerland), Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah, DIG South Zone Syed Asad Raza, and Deputy Commissioner South Captain (R) Altaf H Sario were presented shields for their outstanding performances.

The grand ceremony ended with grand fireworks.

The 38-day-long mega festival kicked off on September 26 featured more than 450 artists from 40 different countries in collaboration with Geo and Jang media group at the ACP in Karachi.