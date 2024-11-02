 
Geo News

PCB begins removing electronic screen obstructing spectators' view at Karachi stadium

PCB to relocate main screen between Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas enclosures at higher point after survey

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

November 02, 2024

Main electronic screen being removed for relocation at National Stadium Karachi. — Reporter
Main electronic screen being removed for relocation at National Stadium Karachi. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started removing a large electronic screen that obstructs spectators' view at the National Stadium Karachi as part of ongoing upgrades ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The screen, located at the University Road end in the Intikhab Alam Enclosure, caused blocking the view of approximately 1,500 seats.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, during a recent visit, directed the screen's relocation to improve sightlines for spectators.

In the initial phase, workers began by detaching LED panels from the screen, with plans to dismantle the remaining structure soon after.

The smaller screen structure near the Waqar Hasan Enclosure has already been removed.

The PCB is considering relocating the main screen between the Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas enclosures at a higher point, with a final decision expected post-survey.

There are also plans to install two larger screens at elevated positions on either side of mid-wicket, enhancing the viewing experience for fans across the stadium.

Captain Shan Masood backs Babar Azam to rediscover his best form
Captain Shan Masood backs Babar Azam to rediscover his best form
Three dozen Pakistanis, diaspora members to feature in NYC Marathon
Three dozen Pakistanis, diaspora members to feature in NYC Marathon
New manager tasked to restore Manchester United glory
New manager tasked to restore Manchester United glory
Man arrested after Ben Stokes' home raided by masked gang
Man arrested after Ben Stokes' home raided by masked gang
Indian team to tour Pakistan for Blind Cricket T20 World Cup 2024
Indian team to tour Pakistan for Blind Cricket T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan inflict six-wicket defeat on India in Hong Kong Sixes
Pakistan inflict six-wicket defeat on India in Hong Kong Sixes
Babar Azam honoured at MCG with bat displayed alongside cricket icons
Babar Azam honoured at MCG with bat displayed alongside cricket icons
Saudi Arabia 'invites' Pakistan women's football team for friendly match in Qatar
Saudi Arabia 'invites' Pakistan women's football team for friendly match in Qatar