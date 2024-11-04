James Van Der Beek shares heartfelt apology after cancer diagnosis news

After leaving fans in shock after his sudden cancer diagnosis revelation, James Van Der Beek shared a heartfelt apology.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, who recently revealed his "colorectal cancer" diagnosis took to his official Instagram account and shared a detailed note to his fans sharing more insights into his health and apologized that they had to learn about his diagnosis via press.

"It is cancer … Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them," Van Der Beek penned down. "There’s no playbook for how announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon … to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."

The Varsity Blues star noted that he has been dealing with his health "privately" and "getting treatment."

"I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready," he continued.

"Apologies to all the people in my life who I'd planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention," Van Der Beek expressed his gratitude. "Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support. More to come …"

The news for James Van Der Beek's colorectal cancer was exclusively reported by People Magazine.