Wasim Akram reveals his favourites for Pakistan, India Test series

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram. — ICC/File

Although the world of cricket features some electrifying rivalriesm, none matches the attention garnered by Pakistan vs India matches regardless of the format.

With fans hoping to see the two arch-rivals take on each other other than international tournaments, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has opened up on his favourites in a Test series if the two teams are to go up against each other in the longest format of the game.

"Pakistan have a chance to beat India in Tests now on a spinning track. They have been hammered by New Zealand 3-0 at home," said Akram while expressing his views during the commentary of the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia on Monday.

Akram's remarks came in response to former England cricketer Michael Vaughan's statement where he said that he believed that the Men in Green could triumph over the Indian side.

"Pakistan can now beat India on the turners," said Vaughan.

Remember, Pakistan, showcasing their spin prowess, made an astounding comeback to clinch the three-match Test series against England last month.

After being humbled by England in the opening fixture, the green shirts made major changes to their squad, which included resting key players like Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The home side brought in spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, who took 39 out of the 40 wickets to fall in the remaining two Tests, to lead Pakistan to their first home Test series victory since 2021.

India, on the other hand, succumbed to their first-ever 3-0 home Test series whitewash on Sunday as New Zealand capitalized on their weakness of tackling spin.

New Zealand spinners claimed 37 out of 57 wickets, courtesy of Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips.

It is to be noted that arch-rivals Pakistan and India last played a Test series in 2008.