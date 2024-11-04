What states should Trump prevail to win 2024 election?

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rallies with supporters at a "commit to caucus" event at a Whiskey bar in Ankeny, Iowa, US December 2, 2023.— Reuters

The United States is going to witness one of the most thrilling elections as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in a neck and neck fight for the presidency.

The former president is tightly holding the rope to the White House while the vice president is pulling all strings to create history as the first female head of state.

Trump has started calling the election rigged and corrupted just before the Election Day. New York Times national average favoured Harris by a whisker with 49% win margin against 48% for Trump.

The seven battleground states will now decide who achieves 270 electoral votes for the presidency.

Biden’s victory in 2020 swing states

The contrast between the 2020 and 2016 elections provided a critical analysis of swing states which affected Donald Trump’s loss in 2020.

President Joe Biden won because of key states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

If Trump secures his 2020 wins which include North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, and Texas among the big swing states, he would only need to secure Georgia and Pennsylvania.

According to a CNN analysis Trump already has 24 states in his kitty — totalling 219 votes and would need 51 more to cross the 270 majority mark.

Wisconsin election results 2020

Wisconsin had supported Democrats since 1988 but in 2016 Trump narrowly won by 0.77% and in 2020 Biden won by a thin margin of 0.63%

Michigan election results in 2020

In 2016, Trump’s victory in Michigan was with a slight margin of 0.23%. However, Biden conquered the state with a margin of 2.78%.

The main difference was Democrats getting support in Detroit and a stronger appeal to suburban voters who were concerned about how Trump would handle COVID-19 and racial issues.

Pennsylvania election results in 2020

Pennsylvania also had a familiar pattern as Trump’s 2016 margin was 0.72% but Biden changed the results in 2020 with a margin of 1.16%. Philadelphia and its suburbs heavily supported Biden which helped in the increase of votes and favour of Democrats.

2020 election results learning

In these three key states, Trump struggled to gain the support of rural, working class and some suburban voters who backed him in 2016 which led to the loss in 2020.

Biden strategy focused on rebuilding the "Blue Wall" by appealing to frustrated and dissatisfied voters, stressing unity and effective leadership.