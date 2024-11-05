 
Geo News

Anushka Sharma posts heartwarming photo on Virat Kohli's 36th birthday

Star batter is seen carrying daughter Vamika and son Akaay in picture shared by wife

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024

Virat Kohli pictured with his children Vamika and Akaay as wife Ansuhka Sharma wishes birthday to the star batter. — Instagram/@AnushkaSharma1588/file
Virat Kohli pictured with his children Vamika and Akaay as wife Ansuhka Sharma wishes birthday to the star batter. — Instagram/@AnushkaSharma1588/file 

Indian actor Anushka Sharma has shared the cutest picture of her husband Virat Kohli with their two children — Akaay and Vamika — as she took to her Instagram account to post a birthday wish for the star batter. 

The starlet put a heart and evil eye emoji on the post in which Virat, who has turned 36, is seen carrying Akaay in a baby carrier as daughter Vamika swings on his left arm. 

To protect her children, the “PK” star put a yellow heart emoji on Akaay’s face and a pink heart emoji on Vamika’s face. 

The post was met with joy from fans of the couple as one commented "King with Prince and Princess" and others who expressed wishes for the former Indian skipper on his birthday. 

The power couple, known as “Virushka”, welcomed their daughter in 2021 and this year they were blessed with another child, a baby boy. 

The "NH10" actor had penned down a brief and sweet note upon the birth of her son, saying, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!"

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka,” the starlet had concluded her note. 

