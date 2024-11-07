Pakistan's Asim Khan begins London Open journey on high note

Pakistan's squash player Asim Khan pictured during a match. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's Asim Khan has begun his campaign at the London Open squash tournament with a solid victory, defeating New Zealand's Temwa Chileshe in the opening round.

Khan took the match in straight games with scores of 11-9, 11-6, and 11-15.

Asim displayed strong form throughout the game, maintaining control and swiftly responding to Chileshe's tactics.

After winning the first two games comfortably, Asim had to battle hard in the third game, which he won after a tough contest.

His commanding performance marks a promising start to his run in this Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Copper event.

In the tournament’s second round, Asim faces a tougher challenge against top seed Auguste Dussourd of France.

The London Open carries a prize pool of $33,000.

Asim, currently placed at 60th position in the PSA ranking, is the highest-ranked Pakistani player in international squash rankings, and at the London Open, he aims to further improve his position.