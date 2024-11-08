Haris Rauf, Rizwan achieve new ODI milestones

Bowler Haris Rauf (right) celebrates with Mohammad Rizwan after dismissing Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell during the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 4, 2024. — AFP

Right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf and skipper Mohammad Rizwan on Friday reached important One-Day International (ODI) milestones in the second match of the three-match series against Australia at Adelaide Oval.

Rauf, after taking fifer against the Kangaroos, has overall taken 77 scalps, the most by a Pakistani bowler in first 39 ODIs of his career. He has surpassed pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq — both had 76 wickets each in their first 39 ODIs.

It should be noted that Australia's Mitchell Starc had got 79 wickets in his first 39 ODIs.

The Pakistani fast bowler had made his ODI debut on October 30, 2020 and his 77 wickets since then is the highest number of wickets a fast bowler from any full member's team has taken.

Only other pacer to take more wickets than Haris in overall ODIs since then is Bilal Khan, 83, of Oman, an associate member team.

On the flip side, Rizwan joined the club of wicket-keeper batsmen who have grabbed six catches behind the wicket in an ODI. Australia’s Adam Gilchrist, South Africa’s Mark Boucher and Quinton de Kock, England’s Alec Stewart and Matt Prior, Scotland’s Matthew Cross and compatriot Sarfaraz Ahmed are the other cricketers who have achieved this feat.

The 32-year-old missed the opportunity to break the record as he dropped Adam Zampa off Naseem Shah in the 34th over.