Meghan Markle in ‘panic' mode as Kate pulls Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is not happy that Prince Harry is drifting away from her.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly on a professional split with Prince Harry, believes Kate Middleton is pulling him back to the Royal life.

A source told Closer: “Meghan isn’t happy at all. She’s panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life.

“For her, it’s far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner. The thought of him cosying up to his family again has struck a note of panic.

“She’s furious at Kate’s meddling and feels as though she’s trying to coax Harry away from her and get him back into their fold as a kind of revenge.

“Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down – so she’s furious that she’s even getting involved,” they noted.