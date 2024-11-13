Shaheen Afridi retakes ODI bowling crown

Shaheen Afridi celebrates with captain Mohammad Rizwan (R) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on November 10, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has climbed to the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings.

Afridi, who took eight wickets at an impressive average of 12.62 in Pakistan’s historic ODI series win over Australia, advanced three places to surpass South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj, who dropped to third. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan held steady in second place.

Afridi had earlier briefly held the top spot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

His bowling partner, Haris Rauf, also made significant progress, rising 14 spots to secure 13th place — a career-high rating in the format — after being named Player of the Series in Pakistan’s 2-1 triumph over Australia.

Meanwhile, Naseem Shah also reached a new career peak, climbing 14 positions to join 55th place in the rankings.

Following Afridi’s rise to the top, the top-ranked players in both batting and bowling rankings are now from Pakistan as star batter Babar Azam continued his dominance.

The right-handed batter extended his lead atop from India’s Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, respectively, courtesy of his 80 runs across three matches against Australia, in which he was dismissed only once.

Pakistan’s newly-appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan also made gains as he jumped two spots to a joint 23rd in the ODI batting rankings following his 74 runs in three innings against Australia.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s veteran Mohammad Nabi, who is set to call time on his glittering ODI career, remained at the top of the all-rounders’ rankings.

He is followed by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and compatriot Rashid in the list.