ICC Champions Trophy tour to kick off in Islamabad from Nov 16

The trophy tour for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off from Islamabad on November 16 despite the uncertainty surrounding the Indian team's visit to Pakistan for the tournament scheduled for February next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on X said that the trophy's tour will begin in Islamabad and will also see scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad.

"Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," wrote the cricket body.

The prestigious silverware was brought from Dubai to Islamabad, two days before the scheduled commencement of the trophy tour.

Notably, it would be the first instance that an ICC event’s trophy tour will be held before the announcement of the tournament’s schedule, which is typically unveiled four months ahead of the kick off date.

Earlier today, it was reported that the broadcasters are pushing the ICC for immediate announcement of the Champions Trophy’s schedule.

The schedule for the highly-anticipated tournament was due to be announced earlier this week but the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal resulted in the delay.

According to the sources, the broadcasters, who secured the broadcasting rights for a record $3 billion until 2027, were assured a cycle that includes blockbuster Pakistan-India clashes, which typically generate the highest viewership and revenue.

However, India’s stubbornness has jeopardised the entire situation and with no clear timeframe for the schedule announcement.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC is currently in a ‘catch-22’ due to India’s decision to not travel Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) firm stance against the proposed hybrid model.