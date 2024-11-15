Champions Trophy: ICC 'seeks written reasons from India' for refusing to tour Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling out an Indian player. —Reuters/ File

Indian will have to provide solid grounds for not playing in Pakistan.

ICC to take final decision about India after reviewing the reasons.

India’s non-participation may deal ICC financial blow of $500 mn.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially demanded a written explanation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its decision to refuse a tour of Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, sources revealed to Geo News on Friday.

The development follows the BCCI verbally informing the ICC of its decision not to travel to Pakistan for the mega-event, after which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the ICC to provide a copy of India’s written response in this regard, the sources added.

They said that, as per the rules, the Indian board would have to provide solid grounds for not playing the tournament in the country.

“In case of receiving a written reply, Pakistan may seek substantial evidence supporting the reasons,” they said, adding that the ICC would then have to take a final decision about India after reviewing those reasons.

Scheduling of the Champions Trophy, one of the most important cricketing events after the World Cup, hit a snag after India refused to play the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Pakistani and Indian players shake hands after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

According to sources, the ICC last week informed the PCB that India would not tour Pakistan for the eight-team tournament.

Pakistan has rejected the option of a hybrid arrangement that would allow India to play their matches at neutral venues, such as in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the PCB wrote to the sport’s governing body seeking an explanation for India’s refusal to send a team to the country for the mega cricket event.

Sources privy to the development said that if the Indian cricket body failed to provide proper reasons, then the Indian team would be asked to participate in the cricketing event in Pakistan. If, for any reason, India refuses to play in Pakistan without valid reasons, another team may replace them in the Champions Trophy, they added.

As the ICC earns from the trophy's broadcast rights, advertisements, and sponsorships, India’s non-participation may deal it a financial blow of $500 million, while the Indian board is estimated to lose $100 million in revenues, according to the sources.