Meghan Markle memoir speculation grows amid Prince Harry US deportation rumours

Meghan Markle is expected to follow in her husband Prince Harry's footsteps and release a memoir about her life as a royal.



However, ongoing tensions regarding the Duke of Sussex’s possible deportation from the US in the wake of Donald Trump’s election win is holding her back, suggested an expert.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the Duchess of Sussex may also be holding back due to the current health issues affecting King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Speaking with The Express, he said, “In theory there is no reason why Meghan could not write a memoir. It would almost certainly sell well, probably very well, but as she knows perfectly well, that would depend on how sensational it was.”

“At present, with two senior royals ill, she would appear uncaring and callous, if she launched further attacks on or caused embarrassment to the royal family,” he added.

The expert continued: “It is also unclear how much she would want to reveal about her own family, she is, bar her mother Doria, estranged from all of them.

“There is also a fear that Donald Trump, especially if he felt provoked in any way, might seek to open the investigation as to whether Harry declared the drug taking he discussed so openly in Spare and when promoting the memoir on his visa application.

“The bolthole the Sussexes reportedly have in Portugal might come in useful sooner than they supposed!”