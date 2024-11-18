Prince Harry breaks silence after snubbing King Charles on 76th birthday

Prince Harry broke cover and released an emotional statement a few days after the duke apparently snubbed his father King Charles on 76th birthday.

Harry made a surprise appearance at the Canadian football cup final in Vancouver on Sunday to promote the Invictus Games.

Archie and Lilibet doting father was all smiles as he attended the 2024 Grey Cup ahead of the game between Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

King Charles younger son also gave an interview to The Sports Network and was snapped on the pitch waving to the crowds before he left.

During the interview, Prince Harry said that it was his first time attending the cup, adding: "Really looking forward to the game getting started. Let's go!"

When the duke was asked about what position he would play if he was part of the Canadian Football League, Harry replied: "I think quarterback is a cool place to be."

This is Prince Harry’s first public statement after he and Meghan Markle seemingly snubbed King Charles on his 76th birthday as they did not publicly acknowledge the monarch’s big day.