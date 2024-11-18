Paul Mescal rocks the BAFTA stage with his stunning look

Paul Mescal, a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor, recently had a conversation with the audience at the BAFTA Hosts screening of Gladiator II.

At the special screening of Gladiator II, which took place at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles, the 28-year-old Irish actor appeared in a burgundy zip-up top.

The Irish actor who plays Lucius Verus, a lead role in the movie, completed his look with black trousers and brown boots.

Other actors from Gladiator II also joined Mescal to share their insights into the movie, including Fred Hechinger (Emperor Caracalla) and Connie Nielsen (Lucilla).

For those unaware, Gladiator II set a box office record on its opening weekend, earning about $87 million internationally and breaking the record for the biggest overseas opening for any Ridley Scott movie.

Notably, the 86-year-old filmmaker, Scott, is known for big-hit films, and his original movie Gladiator grossed $465 million.

While Prometheus raked up $403 million and The Martian ended up accumulating $630 million.

It is pertinent to mention that Variety reported that Gladiator II not only beat Scott's other films openings but also had the biggest international opening weekend for an R-rated film from Paramount Pictures.