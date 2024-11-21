 
Royal exit takes emotional toll on Prince Harry: ‘Honeymoon period has ended'

Prince Harry reportedly longing to return to Royal family after years of feud

November 21, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly dealing with emotional turmoil as the reality of his departure from the Royal family sets in, years after stepping down as a senior working royal.

Royal biographer Tom Quinn noted that the Duke of Sussex’s "honeymoon period" in America has ended, and he now misses aspects of his old life in the UK.

In an interview with The Mirror, Quinn revealed that Harry longs for his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have drifted apart.

"As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK,” Quinn told the publication.

"Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles,” he added.

The expert continued: “He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don't get on with Meghan."


