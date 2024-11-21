Kelly Osbourne appears stylist as she hosts Live Nation event

Kelly Osbourne showcased her effortless style as she hosted Matt Mathews’ Celebration of Boujee on a Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

The TV personality opted for an-black ensemble, exuding sophistication in a black jumper paired with leather trousers.

According to Daily Mail, adding a touch of glamor, Kelly styled her blonde locks in an elegant up do and accessorized with wide-lens quirky black glasses.

Her look was completed with black and gold sparkly heels that highlighted her foot tattoos and a gold bee necklace, tying the ensemble together.

While taking over the stage, Kelly shared laughter with the audience as she interviewed comedian Matt Mathews, later posing for photographs with him.

Meanwhile, her partner, Sid Wilson of Slipknot, joined her for a sweet snapshot, marking a rare night off from parenting duties.

Moreover, the event follows Kelly’s recent celebrations for her son Sidney’s second birthday, where she threw a lavish party attended by family and friends, including her mother, Sharon Osbourne.

Additionally, Kelly has been balancing her roles as a mother, partner, TV personality with style and grace, continuing to captivate audiences on and off stage.