 
Geo News

Kelly Osbourne appears stylist as she hosts Live Nation event

Kelly Osbourne appeared to be stylist as she showcased her skills while hosting the Live Nation event in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Kelly Osbourne appears stylist as she hosts Live Nation event
Kelly Osbourne appears stylist as she hosts Live Nation event 

Kelly Osbourne showcased her effortless style as she hosted Matt Mathews’ Celebration of Boujee on a Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

The TV personality opted for an-black ensemble, exuding sophistication in a black jumper paired with leather trousers.

According to Daily Mail, adding a touch of glamor, Kelly styled her blonde locks in an elegant up do and accessorized with wide-lens quirky black glasses.

Kelly Osbourne appears stylist as she hosts Live Nation event

Her look was completed with black and gold sparkly heels that highlighted her foot tattoos and a gold bee necklace, tying the ensemble together.

While taking over the stage, Kelly shared laughter with the audience as she interviewed comedian Matt Mathews, later posing for photographs with him.

Meanwhile, her partner, Sid Wilson of Slipknot, joined her for a sweet snapshot, marking a rare night off from parenting duties.

Moreover, the event follows Kelly’s recent celebrations for her son Sidney’s second birthday, where she threw a lavish party attended by family and friends, including her mother, Sharon Osbourne.

Additionally, Kelly has been balancing her roles as a mother, partner, TV personality with style and grace, continuing to captivate audiences on and off stage. 

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson tried counselling before split: Source
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson tried counselling before split: Source
Chrissy Teigen announces new wellness venture
Chrissy Teigen announces new wellness venture
Matty Healy appears to confirm THIS Taylor Swift track is about him
Matty Healy appears to confirm THIS Taylor Swift track is about him
Anne Hathaway set to star in major new project
Anne Hathaway set to star in major new project
Jessica Simpson planning a fresh start sans Eric Johnson: Report
Jessica Simpson planning a fresh start sans Eric Johnson: Report
Khloe Kardashian has PTSD from Tristan Thompson split: Source
Khloe Kardashian has PTSD from Tristan Thompson split: Source
Selena Gomez sees a future with boyfriend Benny Blanco?
Selena Gomez sees a future with boyfriend Benny Blanco?
King Charles plans big action against Prince Andrew this Christmas
King Charles plans big action against Prince Andrew this Christmas