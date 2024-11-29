Will Pakistan be able to host Champions Trophy? ICC likely to decide 'tomorrow'

ICC Champions Trophy picture. — X/@TheRealPCB

ICC board meeting to address tournament hosting issues.

Pakistan insists on fair resolution, rejects hybrid venue proposals.

India’s reluctance complicates tournament's scheduling decisions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to make a crucial decision on Friday (today) regarding the fate of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and whether Pakistan will retain its hosting rights, sources told Geo News.

The outcome of this online board meeting will determine not only the tournament’s venue but also if it will proceed as scheduled.

The decision comes amid ongoing disagreements between Pakistan and India. Pakistan has strongly opposed a hybrid model where matches against India are played at a neutral venue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has communicated its firm stance to the ICC, with Chairman Mohsin Naqvi saying: "We will endure setbacks, but not at the cost of our dignity."

The PCB has reportedly finalised most of the arrangements for hosting the event and has demanded an acceptable solution ahead of the ICC meeting.

However, India’s refusal to play in Pakistan continues to create hurdles, leaving broadcasters concerned about potential financial losses.

Financial implications

According to sources, Pakistan stands to earn $6 million from hosting rights, excluding additional revenue from ticket sales and hospitality.

However, the PCB must allocate $1.2–1.3 million for tournament insurance.

Comparatively, India enjoys a significant financial advantage, receiving 38% of ICC’s annual revenue share, amounting to $90–95 million.

The Champions Trophy’s scheduling remains unresolved due to India’s reluctance to travel to Pakistan, which has delayed the tournament’s finalisation and disrupted broadcasters' plans.

Today’s virtual ICC board meeting, confirmed by an ICC spokesperson, aims to address these pressing concerns and bring clarity to the situation.