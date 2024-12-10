'Countdown begins': PSL promo reveals date of players' draft event

This screenshot shows Pakistan Super League logo ahead of players' draft event. — YouTube/@ PakistanSuperLeagueOfficial

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has released a promo to announce the highly-anticipated players' draft event for its upcoming 10th edition — set to take place on January 11, 2025.

Taking to its social media handles, the marquee league released a 26-second promo with the caption, "The countdown begins."

The video featured different television sets, which revealed the date for the upcoming players' draft.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that another meeting would be held later this week to discuss matters related to the next edition of the league.

Details further shared that the registration process of domestic and foreign players will also start this week.

Last week, it was reported that the six franchises suggested to hold the players' draft for PSL 10 abroad, in either England or Dubai, to increase the popularity of the league.

The franchises also pressed on roping in notable foreign players for the upcoming edition, especially those who went unnoticed in the recently-held Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) assured the inclusion of renowned overseas players.

The franchises further demanded PCB to provide financial assistance in picking top foreign cricketers.

Furthermore, the teams' representative also requested the PCB to contact England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for English players' participation in the next edition of the PSL.

Remember, the ECB had decided against issuing the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to national cricketers for participating in overseas franchise leagues that clash with the domestic season.

The decision is likely to result in a significant decline in England players' participation in the PSL, whose next edition will collide with their domestic season due to the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

Notably, the upcoming 10th edition of the PSL is set to run concurrently with the cash-rich IPL for the first time since its inception in 2016.

The PSL, usually held in the February-March window each year, will take place between April and May next year, a window already acquired by the rival league IPL.

The alteration in the schedule came in the wake of Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy, slated to run across the league's usual window next year.