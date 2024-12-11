Uncertainty lingers as still no decision on ICC Champions Trophy

Cameraman take visuals of the winning trophy during ´ICC Champions Trophy´ tour at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 21, 2024. — AFP

The future of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 remains uncertain as key stakeholders engage in critical negotiations.

Top Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are actively participating in discussions in Dubai, striving to finalise the tournament’s structure and resolve key challenges.

The PCB has maintained its stance on the fusion model, urging India to accept the proposal. The fusion model (or hybrid hosting model) is designed to protect Pakistan’s hosting rights while accommodating India’s reservations about playing matches on Pakistani soil.

Under this proposal, India’s games during Pakistan-hosted ICC events would be held at neutral venues. Similarly, Pakistan’s matches in India-hosted tournaments would also take place at neutral sites.

The model, aimed at breaking the deadlock between the two nations, is under active discussion, with progress reported but no conclusive decision yet. A decision regarding the tournament is highly likely this week, with the ICC expected to make the official announcement.

It was reported last week that discussions had resulted in a breakthrough, with both nations agreeing to adopt the hybrid model for ICC tournaments through 2027.

This arrangement impacts major events, including the Women’s ODI World Cup in October 2024 (hosted by India) and the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026 (co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

Hosting the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled for February with Pakistan as the host, is expected to generate substantial revenue for the PCB.

Sources estimate earnings of $6 million from hosting rights, excluding additional income from ticket sales and hospitality. However, PCB must allocate around $1.3 million for tournament insurance.

India’s hesitance to play in Pakistan remains a significant hurdle, leading to logistical challenges and extensive backdoor diplomacy.

The ICC on Saturday postponed a meeting on the Champions Trophy, citing an incomplete response from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the hybrid proposal.

The financial stakes of India-Pakistan matches remain a major driver of ICC’s global revenue. The India-Pakistan clash during the 2023 World Cup drew a record 173 million TV viewers and 225 million digital viewers.

Similar viewership numbers were seen during their 2021 T20 World Cup encounter.

India, with its 38% share of ICC’s annual revenue, receives approximately $90–95 million annually. In contrast, Pakistan’s financial gains hinge on hosting rights and high-stakes matches, making the Champions Trophy critical for PCB’s financial outlook.

Despite delays, there is optimism that the tournament's framework will be finalised soon. Discussions have reportedly progressed positively, with logistics and scheduling being refined.

An ICC announcement is anticipated once negotiations conclude.