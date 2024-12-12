South Africa's Nortje ruled out of white-ball series against Pakistan

Anrich Nortje injury came at a crucial juncture. — AFP/File

Anrich Nortje, a key South Africa pacer, has been ruled out of the white-ball series against Pakistan due to a toe injury, dealing a major blow to the Proteas.

Uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been named as his replacement.

The 27-year-old, who boasts an impressive T20 record with 46 wickets in 60 matches, was eager to make his mark on the international stage.

Nortje's injury came at a crucial juncture.

The pacer had not represented South Africa since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in June, where he was the team's standout performer after taking 15 wickets.

Recently, he also opted out of a national contract to manage his workload, which added further strain to the Proteas' bowling resources.

South Africa's injury woes extended beyond Nortje, with fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee (groin), Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture), and Lungi Ngidi (hip) all sidelined. Additionally, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder also fractured his finger during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The hosts are scheduled to face Pakistan in the second T20I match at Centurion tomorrow after winning the series opener in Durban by 11 runs.

South Africa posted 183/9 in their allotted 20 overs, while Pakistan was restricted to 172/8 in reply.

A win for the Proteas will clinch the series, while a victory for Pakistan will level it, with the third and final match set to take place in Johannesburg on December 14.

Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, David Miller, Kwena Maphaka, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.