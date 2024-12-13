Hojlund's double secures Manchester United's Europa League win

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates against Viktoria Plzen on December 12, 2024. — Reuters

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice to help Manchester United secure a 2-1 victory against six-time Czech champions Viktoria Plzeň in the Europa League on Thursday.

Substitute Hojlund needed just six minutes on the pitch to cancel out an early second-half opener by Plzen forward Matej Vydra before sealing the win with another strike just before fulltime for United's third consecutive win in the competition.

United, who remain unbeaten after six games, provisionally moved up to fifth in the standings on 12 points as they continue to eye up an automatic qualification spot into the last 16.

Coming on the back of two Premier League defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, United survived an initial spell of pressure from the hosts, who had conceded just once in their previous 12 European home games.

Plzen kept their defence compact against the determined visitors in Ruben Amorim's first European away game as United boss, and the game was goalless at the break.

Vydra put the hosts in front just after the restart, shooting into the middle of the net after Pavel Sulc intercepted a poor pass from United goalkeeper Andre Onana and cut the ball back to his team mate.

However, their joy was short lived as Danish striker Hojlund -- who came on for Marcus Rashford in the 56th minute -- levelled just after the hour mark, scoring from close range with a tap-in.

Amad Diallo collected a pass from Antony on the right flank and struck from a tight angle, an effort which was blocked before Hojlund sent the rebound into an empty net.

Neither side wanted to settle for a draw and Hojlund added a second goal in the 88th minute, scoring after a neat, low free kick from captain Bruno Fernandes to condemn Plzen to their first defeat in the competition.

United, who visit Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, next host Rangers on Jan. 23 before their final league-phase fixture at Steaua Bucharest a week later.