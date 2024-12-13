Jahandad replaces Sufiyan as Pakistan announce playing XI for second T20I against South Africa

Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot against South Africa during the 1st T20I on December 10, 2024 at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, Durban, South Africa. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday revealed the playing XI for the second T20I against South Africa with one change in the side as Jahandad Khan came in place of Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan and South Africa will head to the Centurion Park for the second T20I today.

Jahandad debuted for the national T20I side against Australia last month and picked up a wicket by giving away 17 runs in his spell of three overs.

The laft-arm pacer has picked up four scalps in four T20Is.

The side includes skipper Mohammad Rizwan and star batter Babar Azam opening the innings followed by Saim Ayub, Usman Khan and Tayyab Tahir in the order.

The bowling attack includes the experienced Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf who are known for their pace and aggressive bowling.

The attack also has Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and spinner Abrar Ahmed.

The Rizwan-led side had lost the first of the three T20Is as the Proteas defeated Pakistan by 11 runs at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium.

The hosts had put up a strong target of 184 runs at the loss of nine wickets as veteran batter David Miller’s 82 off 40 balls troubled Pakistan’s bowling attack.

He was dismissed by Shaheen Shah in the 14th over but the damage was long done and George Linde’s cameo of 48 runs didn’t help the visiting side as Heinrich Klaasen’s men ended the innings on 183 runs.

Pakistan, already on edge from South Africa’s bashing in the first innings, could ot get the pressure to budge and ended up scoring just 172 runs as the proteas registered a win at Durban.

Rizwan’s slow innings of 74 off 62 with five fours and three maximums remained the highest score for Pakistan as only two other batters — Saim (31 off 15 balls) and Tayyab (18 off 18 deliveries) — managed a double figure score.