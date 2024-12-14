Play of only 10 more balls could've saved Cricket Australia over $1m

Ground staff cover the ground during a rain delay as play of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is suspended at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane, Australia on December 14, 2024. — Reuters

Cricket Australia fully refunded spectators after the opening day of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India was washed out due to rain at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The first day of the Gabba Test could only witness a play of 13.2 overs and it turns out, Cricket Australia could have evaded the refund if there had been a play of 10 more balls as a minimum of 15-over play is required to prevent fans from getting a full refund on the tickets.

The cricketing body could have saved itself more than $1 million refunds as it said 30,145 spectators would receive full refunds, according to news.com.au.

Gabba’s entire wet outfield was under water at one point as play was called off for the day.

The five match Test series — currently leveled at a knife edge of 1-1 — will continue tomorrow (Sunday).

Rain had started to pour after Rohit Sharma won his third toss of the series and invited Australia to bat first and Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney opened the first innings for the Kangaroos.

The duo had their innings interrupted due to a heavy downpour 13.2 overs into the game that sent the crowd towards shelter and ground staff working to cover the pitch.

Interestingly, Khawaja managed to score 19 off 47 deliveries, the highest from him in any of his last six six outings. He has been going through a rough patch with his last fifty being against West Indies at the Gabba in January, as per The Sydney Morning Herald.