Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain's family reacts to musician's death news

Zakir Hussain, the tabla maestro, has been admitted to the hospital and is in "critical" condition as a family member reported.

Following the rumors of the multiple Grammy-winning artist’s death, Hussain's nephew Ameer Aulia declined the news calling it "misinformation" and made a request to pray for the musician's health.

"I am Zakir Hussain's nephew and he has not passed away. We ask for prayers for my Uncle's health," Aulia wrote on X.

"Can you please remove this misinformation. He is in a serious condition and we ask for all his fans around the world to pray for his health," he pointed at the posts uploaded in grievance of Hussain's death.

The artist manager, Nirmala Bachani, revealed that Hussain is admitted to a medical center in San Francisco due to a serious heart-related issue, as per NDTV.

"He is still alive. Please, I request you to pray for him. I am in touch with the family," Zakir Hussain's sister Khurshid Aulia said, adding that her brother's condition was "very critical, but he is still breathing".

As per Hindustan Times, the Tabla maestro has been in the ICU for two weeks adding, "Doctors are not very hopeful. His entire family from India has flown to the US to be with him.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hussain is the eldest son of iconic tabla player Allah Rakha and followed his father's footsteps and became one of the most celebrated legend in Indian classical music.