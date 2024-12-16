Mahira Khan gets teary-eyed as she talks about son walking her down the aisle

Pakistan showbiz sensation Mahira Khan (C) and her son Azlan (R). — Instagram

Pakistan showbiz sensation Mahira Khan broke down in tears as she talked about her son walking her down the aisle on her wedding day.

The 39-year-old actor tied the knot with her close friend and businessman Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony in October last year.

Mahira, who has a teenage son Azlan, said she wanted him to walk her down the aisle.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Asia Network, the actor who is renowned for her iconic roles in "Humsafar" and "Raees" said: "I was proud of my child. I wanted him to walk me down the aisle. So he did."





The interviewer spoke about the idea of getting remarried as a woman in South Asia, bringing another man into your child's life and being accepted by another man's family which is considered taboo even in 2024.

Speaking about that moment, Mahira — who got emotional — said: "For every time I was good in life, for every time that I was kind to people or looked after people around me, it was as if God put it all together, and literally put it together and blessed me and said 'Here, this is for the good, not for the bad, for the good that you've done.'"

"It felt like that moment. I swear I constantly saying 'Alhamdulillah'. And I was very proud of my child," she said.

Mahira, who is known for her remarkable expression of talent in superhit movies — including Bol, Manto, Actor In Law, Raees, Verna, and 7 Din Mohabbat In — has been in the hearts of Pakistani entertainment enthusiasts.

Earlier in 2007, the incredible actor was married to Ali Askari but parted ways in 2015. Mahira and her previous spouse share a 13-year-old son Azlan.