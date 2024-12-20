Heinrich Klaasen fined for 'kicking stumps' during second Pakistan ODI

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen (R) hits a four during the second ODI match between Pakistan at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on December 19, 2024. — AFP

South Africa's prolific batter Heinrich Klaasen has been fined 15% of his match fee for "kicking the stumps" to show his disappointment after being dismissed by pacer Naseem Shah during the second ODI against Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the right-handed batter committed a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

One demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record for violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match".

Klaasen was a standout performer with the bat for the hosts, scoring a valiant 97 off 74 balls as South Africa faced a challenging chase of 330.

He batted right till the end and was the last wicket to fall in the 43rd over but with little support at the other end, the Proteas fell 81 runs short.

A frustrated Klaasen kicked the stumps upon his dismissal, leading to sanctions by Match Referee Richie Richardson, said the statement.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan set the platform for a substantial total with half-centuries each. However, it was Kamran Ghulam’s explosive 32-ball 63 that provided the late surge, propelling the visitors to an imposing score.

Shaheen was the standout bowler for the Green Shirts, with returning match figures of 4/47, followed by right-arm quick Shah, who took 3/37 in his 8.3 overs. Abrar Ahmed played a supportive role with two scalps.

Pakistan secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the final ODI set to be played in Johannesburg on Sunday, 22 December.