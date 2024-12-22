Champions Trophy: PCB names UAE as neutral venue for India's matches

An undated picture of ICC Champions Trophy. — AFP/File

Pakistan to host remaining matches of tournament.

PCB notifies ICC of neutral venue finalisation for mega event.

Decision made after Indian govt refuses players to visit Pakistan.

Putting an end to heated and lengthy debates regarding the neutral venue debacle for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to name United Arab Emirates (UAE) today as the neutral venue for India's matches.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been notified of the decision made after a meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Sheikh Al Nahyan, a PCB spokesperson said.

The issue has been circulating in the two countries for a while with the Indian government refusing to allow its players to visit Pakistan for the mega event.

Now, the highly-awaited Champions Trophy will be partially held in UAE for India's games with the rest of the matches scheduled in Pakistani venues.

Earlier, the chairman had said that a decision on the neutral venue for India's games of the Champions Trophpy 2025 will be finalised today, emphasising: “We will ensure cricket does not suffer”.

The PCB chief's comments came a couple of days after the ICC announced that the Champions Trophy would be held under a hybrid model, with India set to play their matches at a neutral venue rather than in the host country, Pakistan.

"India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed," said a statement released by the council.

"This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan)."

Under the agreement, Pakistan will also play at neutral venues in the upcoming ICC tournaments hosted by India.

The agreement will extend to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 hosted by India, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the statement added.