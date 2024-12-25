Jingle bells: Pakistani celebrities wish everyone 'Merry Christmas'

Celebrities pictured celebrating Christmas. — Instagram/@sabooraly/@minalkhan.official

As people all over the world celebrate Christmas with festivities and tremendous fervour, Pakistani celebrities also joined in the celebrations and wished everyone observing the religious day.

From sharing wishes on their Instagram handles and Stories to hosting Christmas parties with their family and friends, the showbiz industry commemorated the day with zeal.

The Christmas party hosted by Ali Ansari and Saboor Ali Ansari garnered the most attention due to the guests she had invited. Minal Khan and her husband, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram were among the few who graced the party along with Areeba Habib.

Minal and her sister Aiman Khan, also provided a sneak into the star-studded party.

The first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan, Erica Robin, also wished Christmas as she shared a picture of her with her puppy and captioned it: “Santa Paws reporting for duty! Merry Christmas from us to you".

Kubra Khan also joined in the festivities and shared a picture of a Christmas tree adorned in ornaments on her Instagram stories.

The "Sinf-e-Ahan" actor captioned the picture of the lit-up tree with "Merry Merry Happy Happy".

— Instagram/@thekubism

Hira Mani, Shaista Lodhi, and Navin Waqar wished their followers and fans a Merry Christmas.

The dynamic Hira, who has taken the country by storm with her acting skills and TV appearances, shared a graphic image of a wreath with the test "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year" on it.

— Instagram/@hiramaniofficial

As for Shaista, she won the hearts of the people with a heartfelt note: "Merry Christmas to all celebrating today. May it be filled with warmth, laughter, and countless laughter".

— Instagram/@iamshaistalodhi

Navin was also among countless celebrities who relayed warm wishes on the day to those celebrating as she posted a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories with "Merry Christmas" written on it and a poll asking her fans and followers how their 2024 was.

— Instagram/@naveenwaqarofficial



