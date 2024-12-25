Pakistan announces relaxing visa policy for cricket fans during Champions Trophy

Pakistan's fans cheer during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 6, 2023. — AFP

Foreign cricket teams to be given warm reception in Pakistan: Tarar

Says Champions Trophy to help promote Pakistan’s culture, tourism.

He urges spectators to demonstrate their passion for cricket.

RAWALPINDI: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday announced that Pakistan will ease visa policy for cricket fans across the globe during the 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Champions T20 Cup, Tarar said: “Visa policy for cricket fans across the world will be eased during the ICC Champions Trophy.”

His remarks came a day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled official fixtures and groups for the much-awaited global cricket event, which would commence on February 19, 2025 in Karachi.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches, and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai, the top cricketing body announced, adding that all matches will be day-night encounters.

The information minister also commended the performance of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying: “The PCB is fulfilling its responsibilities in the best way.”

Referring to India’s refusal to visit Pakistan for the mega event, the minister said: “Sports should be kept out of politics.”

There will be two venues in the 2025 Champions Trophy which will be hosted by Pakistan with India playing all their matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), under the “hybrid model” proposed by the PCB as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to the neighboring country.

The minister said majority of tournament’s matches would be played in Pakistan, which will help promote Pakistan’s culture and tourism.

He said the foreign cricket teams will be given a warm reception in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Tarar said that Virender Sehwag among other Indian cricketers, who were part of the 2005 team, hail Pakistan’s hostility.

The information minister urged the Pakistani spectators to come and demonstrate their passion for cricket by welcoming the visiting teams and supporting their favourite team and players. He expressed hope that the Pakistan team will put up a brilliant display of their game.

In Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three cities to host tournament. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore will also host the final on March 9, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

Pakistan take on New Zealand in the Group A tournament opener in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg begins the following day with India taking on Bangladesh.

Group B matches will begin on 21 February, with Afghanistan squaring up against the Proteas in Karachi.

A big weekend then kicks off with rivals England and Australia set to clash in Lahore on Saturday (22 February), with the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash set for the day later.

Groups

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy schedule

February 19, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi

February 20, Bangladesh v India, Dubai, UAE

February 21, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi

February 22, Australia v England, Lahore

February 23, Pakistan v India, Dubai

February 24, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi

February 25, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi

February 26, Afghanistan v England, Lahore

February 27, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

February 28, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore

March 1, South Africa v England, Karachi

March 2, New Zealand v India, Dubai, UAE

March 4, Semi-final 1, Dubai, UAE

March 5, Semi-final 2, Lahore

March 9, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

March 10, Reserve day