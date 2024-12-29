Rabada, Jansen lead South Africa to victory over Pakistan in first Test

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas (C) reacts as South Africa's Marco Jansen (L) and Kagiso Rabada (R) celebrate South Africa winning the match during the fourth day of the first Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 29, 2024. — AFP

Bavuma remains top-scorer with 40 runs followed by Markram's 37.

Tailenders Rabada, Jansen play match-winning 51-run partnership.

Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad pick one wicket each.

South Africa booked a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final after grabbing a two-wicket win against Pakistan with the help of Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada in the first Test at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, on Sunday.

Returning pacer Mohammad Abbas' six-wicket haul went in vain as South Africa held their nerves calm to edge past Pakistan.

South Africa's tailenders Rabada and Jansen displayed nerves of steel and put together a match-winning 51-run partnership to defy Pakistan’s comeback.

The duo batted sensibly to recover their side from 99/6 after Abbas' six-fer.

The eventful day kicked off with the home side resuming their innings from 27/3 through Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma, while chasing a modest 148.

The duo stretched their overnight partnership to 43 runs until Abbas cleaned up Markram, who scored 37 off 63 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

The returning pacer soon got rid of South Africa's batting mainstay Bavuma to open the floodgates.

The skipper remained the top-scorer for the Proteas Men with a cautious 40 off 78 deliveries, comprised of four fours and a six.

The next over saw Naseem Shah finally opening his account by castling wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne, who made just two.

Abbas further pushed South Africa to the backfoot by dismissing David Bedingham (14) and debutant Corbin Bosch (zero) on successive deliveries, reducing the home side to 99/8.

Following the catastrophic collapse, Jansen and Rabada fought well to take the hosts' total to 116/8 with a crucial 17-run partnership.

When the lunch was taken, Rabada was unbeaten on 10, while Jansen had made five.

For Pakistan, Abbas took six wickets, while Naseem and Khurram Shahzad picked one.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch.