Saim Ayub twists his ankle during fielding in second South Africa Test

Pakistan´s Saim Ayub (centre) assisted off the field after being injured during the first day of the second Test against South Africa on January 3, 2025. — AFP

CAPE TOWN: Pakistan's explosive left-handed opener, Saim Ayub, limped off the field on Friday after twisting his ankle while fielding during the second Test match against South Africa.

The incident took place during the opening session of the first day of the final Test, which is taking place at the Newlands, Cape Town.

A fuller-length delivery from Mohammad Abbas was guided by Ryan Rickelton through the slip cordon and into the third-wicket area in the seventh over.

After Aamir Jamal brought the ball back in from the boundary in deep third-man territory, Ayub ran to be the relay fielder but he lost his balance and stumbled backwards.

Saim Ayub (left) reacts in pain after being injured on January 3, 2025. —AFP

The 22-year-old appeared quite uncomfortable as he was taken off the field after receiving medical care.

According to the fresh information, Ayub is being sent to a nearby hospital for additional testing of his sprained right ankle.

The young opener's fitness will be updated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in due course.

While the extent of Saim Ayub's injury is yet unknown, it is a major scare for Pakistan ahead of their packed schedule as they are set to host West Indies for a two-match Test series, followed by a tri-nation ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand and then the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

The left-handed opener is an integral part of Pakistan side across formats and has been in exceptional form since the white-ball tour of Australia as he scored three centuries and one fifties in ODIs, while one half-century – an unbeaten 98 run knock – in T20Is since then.

For his sensational performance, Ayub also bagged the player of the series award in South Africa ODIs. Whereas, ICC has shortlisted him for Emerging Cricketer of the Year award as well.