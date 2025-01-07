PSL 10 player draft shifted from Gwadar to Lahore

The logo of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — X/PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that the player draft of the 10th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was rescheduled and will now take place at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore fort in Lahore.

According to a statement issued by the cricket board, the event was relocated from Gwadar, Balochistan due to "unforeseen logistical challenges".

"PSL draft will now take place on 13 January at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore fort in Lahore at 12:30pm," it added.

The PCB further announced that the city will now be one of the key locations of PSL 2025 Trophy Tour across Pakistan.

The landmark 10th edition of the PSL is slated to take place between April 8 and May 19 later this year. The six franchises will assemble their star-studded squads on Monday, 13 January during the player draft ceremony.

Meanwhile, the pick order for the player draft has also been announced, with two-time champions Lahore Qalandars making the first pick in the opening round of the platinum category, followed by arch-rivals Karachi Kings.

2019 champions Quetta Gladiators will make the third pick, while Peshawar Zalmi will have the fourth.

Last season’s runners-up, Sultans, and reigning champions United will make the fifth and sixth picks, respectively.

Meanwhile, the six teams have also announced their retentions ahead of the PSL 10 player draft.

Full Retentions List

Islamabad United (8):

Platinum: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah

Diamond: Imad Wasim (mentor), Azam Khan

Gold: Salman Ali Agha (brand ambassador), Haider Ali

Silver: Colin Munro, Rumman Raees

Multan Sultans (7):

Platinum: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir

Diamond: David Willey (mentor), Iftikhar Ahmed (brand ambassador), Usman Khan

Gold: Chris Jordan

Silver: Faisal Akram

Peshawar Zalmi (7):

Platinum: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub

Diamond: Mohammad Haris

Silver: Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim (brand ambassador)

Emerging: Ali Raza

Quetta Gladiators (8):

Diamond: Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir (mentor), Rilee Rossouw

Gold: Saud Shakeel (brand ambassador), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Silver: Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Usman Tariq

Karachi Kings (7):

Diamond: Hasan Ali, James Vince

Gold: Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan

Silver: Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mehmood

Lahore Qalandars (8):

Platinum: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman

Diamond: Haris Rauf (brand ambassador), Sikandar Raza

Gold: Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan

Silver: David Wiese

Moreover, the PCB also announced the successful category relegation requests for the following players.

Successful category relegation requests:

Rumman Raees (Islamabad United), Hasan Ali, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood (all Karachi Kings), Abdullah Shafique (Lahore Qalandars), Faisal Akram (Multan Sultans)