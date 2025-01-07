PSL 10 player draft shifted from Gwadar to Lahore

January 07, 2025
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that the player draft of the 10th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was rescheduled and will now take place at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore fort in Lahore.
According to a statement issued by the cricket board, the event was relocated from Gwadar, Balochistan due to "unforeseen logistical challenges".
"PSL draft will now take place on 13 January at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore fort in Lahore at 12:30pm," it added.
The PCB further announced that the city will now be one of the key locations of PSL 2025 Trophy Tour across Pakistan.
The landmark 10th edition of the PSL is slated to take place between April 8 and May 19 later this year. The six franchises will assemble their star-studded squads on Monday, 13 January during the player draft ceremony.
Meanwhile, the pick order for the player draft has also been announced, with two-time champions Lahore Qalandars making the first pick in the opening round of the platinum category, followed by arch-rivals Karachi Kings.
2019 champions Quetta Gladiators will make the third pick, while Peshawar Zalmi will have the fourth.
Last season’s runners-up, Sultans, and reigning champions United will make the fifth and sixth picks, respectively.
Meanwhile, the six teams have also announced their retentions ahead of the PSL 10 player draft.
Islamabad United (8):
Platinum: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah
Diamond: Imad Wasim (mentor), Azam Khan
Gold: Salman Ali Agha (brand ambassador), Haider Ali
Silver: Colin Munro, Rumman Raees
Multan Sultans (7):
Platinum: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir
Diamond: David Willey (mentor), Iftikhar Ahmed (brand ambassador), Usman Khan
Gold: Chris Jordan
Silver: Faisal Akram
Peshawar Zalmi (7):
Platinum: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub
Diamond: Mohammad Haris
Silver: Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim (brand ambassador)
Emerging: Ali Raza
Quetta Gladiators (8):
Diamond: Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir (mentor), Rilee Rossouw
Gold: Saud Shakeel (brand ambassador), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr
Silver: Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Usman Tariq
Karachi Kings (7):
Diamond: Hasan Ali, James Vince
Gold: Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan
Silver: Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mehmood
Lahore Qalandars (8):
Platinum: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman
Diamond: Haris Rauf (brand ambassador), Sikandar Raza
Gold: Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan
Silver: David Wiese
Moreover, the PCB also announced the successful category relegation requests for the following players.
Successful category relegation requests:
Rumman Raees (Islamabad United), Hasan Ali, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood (all Karachi Kings), Abdullah Shafique (Lahore Qalandars), Faisal Akram (Multan Sultans)