Meghan Markle does major damage control for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly become really distressed by all the talking surrounding her marriage it appears, and has taken to reassurances towards her husband and Prince, Harry.

The insight has been shared by a close confidant of Meghan, who wishes to remain anonymous.

This person in question began their conversation with Life & Style by explaining just how ‘distressing’ all this is appearing to be, for the royals, given that last year their professional separation did nothing but fan the flames of rumors and speculations into their marriage.

With all that in the past, the Vanity Fair piece did even worse, the confidant admitted because, “The story’s got everyone talking!”

And not to mention, has even sparked some converastions with people in Harry’s world because they are “wondering what on earth Meghan was thinking and are calling on her to explain herself.”

Because “Exploring any type of divorce plotline just makes no sense if they’re actually happily married.”

However, Meghan appears to have managed the issue for now, telling Prince Harry that “the whole thing had been totally blown out of proportion.” She’s even “convinced Harry she’s in this for keeps.”

“But the pressure these claims have put on them has been intense,” so “once again, they’re having to defend themselves and their relationship,” from people across the world, the confidant admitted before signing off.