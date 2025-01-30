 
Prince Harry deemed 'naïve' for not realising Royal family reaction over public attacks

Royal expert calls Prince Harry ‘naïve’ for not knowing the consequences of criticizing Royal family

January 30, 2025

Prince Harry deemed ‘naïve' for not realising Royal family reaction over public attacks

Prince Harry has received a new label after a royal expert him as "naïve" for not knowing the consequences of his public attacks against the Royal family.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, photographer Helena Chard said that the Duke of Sussex had no idea that his actions post Megxit would cause such a “fallout” with King Charles and other family members.

"A self-assured, self-titled, angry Prince Harry thought it was completely OK to publicly verbally annihilate his family," she told the publication.

"It is said he was naïve and didn’t realize it would upset his family. He didn’t realize that his actions would cause such a fallout with his family and the public."

This comes after another Royal expert claimed that King Charles and late Princess Diana’s younger son, Harry, is in “exile.”

"[Prince] Harry is in exile – he chose it,” Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said. "It’s lonely, and he will undoubtedly miss his friends and family.”

“There is no sign whatsoever of the rift in the royal family healing. King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have, to put it mildly, other priorities."

