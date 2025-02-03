Prince Harry, Meghan Markle career split seen as modern approach?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional split is reportedly a strategic move.

While the Sussexes plan to make a joint appearance at the upcoming Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, royal experts have highlighted the motive behind their fewer public appearances together.

In an interview with Mirror, Jennie Bond notes that “Harry is happy to continue his family life in California but, hopefully, spend more of his time on his charity work into which I think he can pour his heart and soul.”

Moreover, Jennie adds that Meghan Markle is relatively more aware about the “commercial world” saying that “the commercial world is simply something he's not used to and, let's face it, his wife is probably better at it than he.”

“No shame in that: he is a very wealthy man already and, in my opinion, can indeed carry out the kind of 'universal service' that he pointedly alluded to as he exited the official working Royal Family."

She went on to add that “I think it is an entirely legitimate way ahead for Meghan to concentrate on commercial activities and celebrity appearances, which she seems to very much enjoy, while Harry pursues the charitable work he is known for and where he can make such a difference.”

“This is a modern world, after all, and it really doesn't matter who is the chief breadwinner, as long as the family is happy and secure,” Jennie added, calling Harry and Meghan’s diverging paths a modern approach.