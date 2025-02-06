Harrison Ford reacts to 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's performnace

'Blade Runner' actor reacts to 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's performnace

Harrison Ford, who is not worried about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's performance, has given a short response as he looked back on his last time playing the famous archaeologist.

Conversing with WSJ. Magazine, the 82-year-old actor said, “S*** happens,” referring to the film’s poor box office performance.

He explained, “I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened.”

Ford went on to admit by saying, “I’m still happy I made that movie.”

Moreover, the Hollywood legend previously shared with Total Film that he would depict Indy for the last time in Dial of Destiny.

In the movie, Indy fights against time to find a famous dial that can change history.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film,” Ford stated.

For the unversed, Dial of Destiny was released during a tough year for Disney in 2023.

Notably, in that year, the company lost about $143 million on the fifth and final movie in the series, which started with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981.