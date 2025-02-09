 
Meghan Markle debuts Instagram Story with a dancing Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turn to Instagram for fun-filled videos

February 09, 2025

Meghan Markle is showcasing a fun side of Prince Harry in a fresh set of media.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched her own Instagram handle this year, turned to the app to post her first Story.

In her debut Instagram Story clip, Meghan captured a behind-the-scenes video of her husband, Harry, dancing in celebration at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

In other pictures shared on the social media platform, Harry was also spotted embracing the competitive spirit of Invictus Games.

Elsewhere, the couple was seen dancing with athletes, exchanging hugs and laughing together amid their split rumours.

This comes as Senior reporter Patrick Hill told Mirror: “Prince Harry and Meghan are set to give a public show of strength at the Invictus Games - in what will be their first public outing together since the publication of a distressing Vanity Fair cover.

