Denzel Washington breaks long silence on 2025 Oscar snub

Denzel Washington just revealed his sentiments behind the most recent Oscar snub.

The iconic actor, who garnered Oscar buzz via his performance in Gladiator II, and has 10 nominations throughout his career, did not receive a nod in the category of Best Supporting Actor shortlist for his role as Macrinus.

However, in a conversation with The New York Times, he clarified that he really does not care because he has "been around too long" to let it get to him.

“I was sitting there smiling, going: Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on Othello on Broadway. Are you kidding me?” he recalled.

Washington then proceeded to joke, “Awww. Oh, I’m so upset.”

“Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting,” The Equalizer star added.

For the unversed, Denzel Washington is set to appear alongside Jake Gyllenhaal on Broadway in Othello, late next month.

Talking about his co-star, he said, “He’s nuts. I love him. He’s complicated. But he’s already got a handle on it. I’m not worried about that, because I don’t like to learn the lines too soon.”

"I was telling a young actor who asked, ‘Why don’t you like to learn them too soon?’ I said: ‘Because then I’m the voice I’m listening to delivering the cues to myself. I want to hear it from you, and that’s going to affect how I say what I say.’ For me, that works,” Washington concluded.