 
Geo News

Denzel Washington breaks long silence on 2025 Oscar snub

Denzel Washington was notably snubbed from the 2025 Oscars category of Best Supporting Actor

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Denzel Washington breaks long silence on 2025 Oscar snub
Denzel Washington breaks long silence on 2025 Oscar snub

Denzel Washington just revealed his sentiments behind the most recent Oscar snub.

The iconic actor, who garnered Oscar buzz via his performance in Gladiator II, and has 10 nominations throughout his career, did not receive a nod in the category of Best Supporting Actor shortlist for his role as Macrinus.

However, in a conversation with The New York Times, he clarified that he really does not care because he has "been around too long" to let it get to him.

“I was sitting there smiling, going: Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on Othello on Broadway. Are you kidding me?” he recalled.

Washington then proceeded to joke, “Awww. Oh, I’m so upset.”

“Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting,” The Equalizer star added.

For the unversed, Denzel Washington is set to appear alongside Jake Gyllenhaal on Broadway in Othello, late next month.

Talking about his co-star, he said, “He’s nuts. I love him. He’s complicated. But he’s already got a handle on it. I’m not worried about that, because I don’t like to learn the lines too soon.”

"I was telling a young actor who asked, ‘Why don’t you like to learn them too soon?’ I said: ‘Because then I’m the voice I’m listening to delivering the cues to myself. I want to hear it from you, and that’s going to affect how I say what I say.’ For me, that works,” Washington concluded.

Hailey Bieber sparks controversy with 'rejection' message
Hailey Bieber sparks controversy with 'rejection' message
Prince Harry faces THESE three obstacles in his return to Britain
Prince Harry faces THESE three obstacles in his return to Britain
Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna gearing up for new music together?
Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna gearing up for new music together?
Staffer exposes Meghan Markle's fate in the Firm had she married Prince William
Staffer exposes Meghan Markle's fate in the Firm had she married Prince William
Ariana Grande surprises with appearance to support ‘Wicked'
Ariana Grande surprises with appearance to support ‘Wicked'
Meghan Markle's hidden disruptive work in Buckingham Palace LEAKED
Meghan Markle's hidden disruptive work in Buckingham Palace LEAKED
Henry Cavill makes surprising arrival with fiancée Natalie in Sydney
Henry Cavill makes surprising arrival with fiancée Natalie in Sydney
Denzel Washington reveals shocking struggles with speech
Denzel Washington reveals shocking struggles with speech