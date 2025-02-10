 
Blake Lively moves on from Justin Baldoni drama with latest move

Blake Lively is set to appear on big screens amid her ‘It Ends With Us’ legal drama

February 10, 2025

Blake Lively’s new film, Another Simple Favor, just got its first look!

The movie sees Lively in the sequel of the 2018 comedy crime-thriller, A Simple Favor despite her rather furious battle against It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, whom she sued, for s**ual harassment.

Additionally, alongside the Gossip Girl alum, Anna Kendrick will be reprising her role, portraying the roles of Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

In the first look of the upcoming film, Prime Video showed Kendrick, wearing a white robe and Lively, rocking a burgundy dress, by a pool surrounded with candles. They are then seen clinking their martini glasses with one another

This also comes after Blake Lively’s rather notable absence from the Super Bowl LIX, in contrast to previous year, where she did attend the event alongside her best friend, Taylor Swift and Ice Spice – both of whom were present this year.

