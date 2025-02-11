Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share hilarious behind the scenes 'Wicked' moment

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share hilarious behind the scenes Wicked stories

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo couldn’t stop laughing as they recall filming defying gravity on the set of wicked.

During a Q&A with Variety at the Directors Guild of America on Monday, the actresses recalled the chaotic time they filmed the iconic song.

Ariana said: “Long story short, we were filming Defying Gravity.”

“And two things happened right before that shot,” she noted.

“We had broken for lunch and for some reason that lunch had so many onions in it and Cynthia was like having a heart attack and also the steamer had burnt my butt cheek.”

“So just know next time that you see the broom shot…”

Cynthia added: “I'm suffering through smelling so many onions.”

“And my a*** cheek was burning,” Ariana chimed in.

“Next time you see that shot picture there was an ice pack in between takes and onions that she was suffering from. And that's our story,” Ariana added with a laugh.

Elsewhere , Cynthia recalled finding out that she had been nominated in the Best Actress category at the Oscars.

The coveted nomination was announced when Cynthia was flying from London to Utah for the Sundance Film Festival last month.

“I look over [at my phone] and nothing's happening. It’s sort of like 1:45 or something,” she recalled, per Daily Mail. “This is a nightmare, this is a nightmare!”

“And then at like five [minutes] to 2 [am], my phone goes nuts. I had [just] fallen asleep and then woke up and my phone is going off,” she recalled, sharing that she cried her eyes out at the heartwarming achievement.

Both Cynthia Ervio and Ariana Grande have been praised for their performances in Wicked.