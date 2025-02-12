 
Kieran Culkin shares his feelings ahead of big Broadway return

Kieran Culkin is all set to make his big stage comeback with a new revival of 'Glengarry Glen Ross'

Web Desk
February 12, 2025

Kieran Culkin is nervous ahead of his highly anticipated return to Broadway after a decade.

Speaking to People magazine, the 42-year-old actor revealed that he's feeling the pressure ahead of his big comeback in a new revival of Glengarry Glen Ross.

"I wonder if it's excitement,” said Kieran. "What's going through my body? Yeah, there's nerves, I guess, but I'm not paying attention."

"I've just been putting it off, mentally," continued the Oscar nominated actor "All I know is it is a really good, really well-written play, and as long as we don't do anything drastic to f--- it up, it should be good."

The Home Alone actor star added that he's "just trying not to worry," adding that everything he needs to be successful in the role is "already on the page."

"That's all, it's just not worrying and doing the work," added Kieran.

