Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorcing?

Hardly a day goes by when a report or two are not published regarding the alleged split or impending divorce between Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle.

The divorce rumors have been circulated since the couple stepped down from their royal roles and moved to the United States.

Royal family supporters and so-called royal experts who are more loyal to the institution of monarchy have played a major role in spreading rumors of a rift between Prince Harry and his wife.

The Duke of Sussex laughed off such rumors during a speech in New York late last year and categorically said that he had no intention of going back to the United Kingdom.

The couple used their recent appearance together in Canada for Invictus Games to dismiss rumors of any rift between them.

Meghan Markle and Harry looked very loved-up in pictures the Duchess of Sussex shared to her Instagram stories during her visit to Canada.

In their public display of affection the couple kissed and hugged in front of the camera and made every effort to dispel the notion that there are any differences between them.

People close to the couple have also denied speculation of divorce as Harry and Meghan continue to improve their public image in the US.

The couple recently took part in relief efforts when wildfires engulfed large swathes of Los Angeles and even opened the doors of their mansion to their friends amid the tragedy.







