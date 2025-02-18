Meghan Markle reacts to divorce rumours: 'Genuine love'

Meghan Markle loves her husband Prince Harry ‘very much’ and “wants the world to know” it after US magazine sparked speculation about their marriage.

This has been claimed by a body language expert following rumours Meghan was shopping a book about “divorcing” Prince Harry.

Body language expert Darren Stanton told Sky News Meghan is still “genuinely in love” with Harry after she joined the Duke in Canada for Invictus Games.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Darren Stanton said that Meghan apparently reacted to rumours and showed “true support” for Harry.

The expert claimed, “It’s clear (Meghan) loves him very much.

“She truly knows Invictus is Harry’s passion and he wants to keep himself fully immersed.

“She wants to make a real show of support and this is reinforced by the video she posted,” he said.

“It demonstrates genuine love and she wants the world to know this.

“What makes him happy, makes her happy.”