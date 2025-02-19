Princess Lilibet will regret appearance on Meghan Markle’s new site: Expert

A royal expert has shared a warning for Meghan Markle, who featured her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, on her new website.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced the rebranding of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard to "As Ever" in a video posted to Instagram.

A sweet photo of Meghan and little Royal graced the website's homepage of “As Ever,” but royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams speculated that Lilibet may not view the moment fondly in future.

Speaking with The Express, Fitzwilliams claimed that Lilibet is "too young" to protest to feature on her mother’s website.

"Meghan and Harry rarely allow their children to be seen. Lilibet is too young to protest,” he said.

"However when she looks back, I doubt her appearance on the website of As Ever will be one of her favourite memories,” the expert added.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Meghan revealed her brand is set to launch in two weeks, coinciding with the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on March 4.