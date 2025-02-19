Meghan Markle furious over comparisons with Kate Middleton: ‘It really stings’

Meghan Markle was left fuming after her charitable work received scathing criticism but Kate Middleton earned praises over her hospice visit.

According to latest reports, the Duchess of Sussex felt “bitter” after she was dubbed a “disaster tourist” following her recent visit to World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, Calif. to help the L.A. wildfires’ victims with husband Prince Harry.

To add to it, the Duchess of Sussex was accused of "name-dropping" after she posted a video chronicling how she asked Maroon 5's Adam Levine help find a Billie Eilish t-shirt for a fire victim.

Meanwhile, Kate, the Princess of Wales, visited Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice, garnering praise and love over her charitable work.

Following this, a source told Closer Magazine that the contrast in reactions has left Meghan feeling "fuming" and "bitter," especially after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly insulted her by calling her “terrible.”

“Meghan has of course noticed how millions of royal watchers seem to fawn over Kate’s every move – without giving her work so much as a passing look,” the source said.

“The fact she was slammed for helping out in the wildfire relief effort while Kate’s held up as this almost saintly figure does hurt her,” they added.

“And it really stings that the criticism is just as harsh in America these days as it is in Britain.”