BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes first K-pop star to achieve THIS milestone at Oscars

K-pop star Lisa to make history at the 2025 Academy Awards

February 25, 2025

BLACKPINK's Lisa is set to make history at this year's Oscars.

Lisa becomes the first K-pop artist to perform at the Academy Awards 2025.

On February 24, The Academy announced that Lisa will perform her latest track, BORN AGAIN at the 97th Oscars, which is scheduled to take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

It is worth mentioning that alongside Lisa, two other superstars Doja Cat and Raye will also take the stage.

The announcement was made on Instagram by the official The Academy handle, stating, "Three global superstars. One epic Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema."

Notably, this performance at the Oscars marks a major milestone for K-pop’s global influence.

BLACKPINK's Lisa released BORN AGAIN on February 7 as a pre-release track from her upcoming album ALTER EGO. 

The song quickly gained popularity, debuting at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 12 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 22 on the Global 200.

