Meghan Markle’s hurtful, insulting behavior finds support despite aim to ‘mine a fortune’

Meghan Markle’s supporter has come under fire for asking for ‘a chance’ for her given that she ‘hurt and insulted’ to no end

Any show of support to Meghan Markle has just been branded an unwise decision, after some claimed she was never given the chance to prove herself before.

This clapback has been shared by royal commentator Richard Eden and are in response to Sir Trevor McDonald’s statements and comes after he told Saga Magazine, “Meghan could have brought a new dimension to the monarchy... She was never given a chance to prove herself.”

This didn’t sit well with Mr Eden and he even penned a piece for the Daily Mail to say, “Much as I respect Sir Trevor, he is wrong to say Meghan was ‘never given a chance to prove herself’. Queen Elizabeth and the rest of her family rolled out the red carpet for the American actress.”

The first instance, according to the expert, was when they “ensured” her second wedding to Prince Harry became a “spectacular event.”

“And when Meghan’s father said he could not attend the wedding, Charles offered to walk her down the aisle as if she were his own daughter,” the expert even pointed out.

Not to mention Meghan was also able to take part in engagements with the Queen and also served as the patron of the National Theatre, as well as the vice president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

However, all that also came to a head when those tasked with working alongside the royal admitted they felt “she seemed to be looking for reasons to be resentful and encourage Harry to return with her to California, where she could make a stack of money.”

According to Eden, an admission stating the same was also shared by Meghan herself on her Instagram poage at the time of promoting her As Ever brand.

For those unversed she said she had not been able to share her passion for food for ‘years’ before this opportunity, as was the case via The Tig, at the time of her wedding to Prince Harry.

Hence, for Mr Eden, “The truth, Sir Trevor, is that Meghan had every chance to prove herself in the Royal Family but chose to reject the opportunity and instead seek her fortune back in America.”

“There is no reason why those she and Harry have hurt and insulted, such as Prince William and Catherine, should be forced to welcome the Sussexes back,” either he added before signing off.